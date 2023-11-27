Now that she’s over a year into being the Princess of Wales, Catherine is enjoying opening up the royal jewellery box and trying some new tiaras on for size. And what a glorious sight they are.
The princess exuded elegance as she donned the Strathmore Rose Tiara for the first time at the South Korean State Banquet last week.
Kate, 41, paired the dazzling diadem with a Jenny Packham gown, and gloves and diamond earrings belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate’s choice of headwear excited royal watchers, as the Strathmore Rose Tiara hadn’t been worn in public for a century.
The late Queen Mother wears the tiara.
The romantic floral piece originally belonged to the late Queen Mother and was named in her honour.
Born Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, her parents, the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne, gifted it to her in 1923, shortly before her wedding to the Duke of York, future King George VI.
Kate is only the second royal, after the Queen Mother (pictured), to have worn the tiara in public.
And it’s certainly not the only tiara getting a rerun. Queen Camilla also wore her late mother-in-law’s Burmese Ruby Tiara for the first time at the banquet.
It was made in 1973 using diamonds and rubies Elizabeth II received from Burma upon her marriage to Prince Philip.
They are set in a series of motifs inspired by the Tudor Rose, which is a heraldic symbol of Britain.
Queen Camilla wearing the Burmese Ruby Tiara at last week's state banquet.
Meanwhile, Anne, Princess Royal wore the Diamond Festoon Tiara. It's known as her favourite tiara, with the princess wearing it on many occasions previously.
Anne, Princess Royal wore the Diamond Festoon Tiara.
