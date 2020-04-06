George and Nicola Brooksbank with Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson. Getty

The 30-year-old made the brave move after news her mother-in-law and father-in-law have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Express.co.uk reports that George Brooksbank, 71, is now in intensive care following his diagnosis.

“It’s a traumatic time for Jack and Eugenie. George has been very sick but the whole family has been rallying round to help," says a friend.

Nicole and George Brooksbank. Getty

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the family declined to comment on the news but a pal told the Daily Mail the family are grateful for the impeccable care he is receiving.

"They are hugely grateful for the excellent care that he has been receiving.

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank. Getty

“They are thinking of all the other families who are being similarly affected at this time."

Eugenie’s mother-in-law Nicola Brooksbank is believed to be resting at home.