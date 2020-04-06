Princess Eugenie has delivered boxes of fresh fruit to frontline healthcare workers as the UK - and the rest of the world - battle the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
The royal daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson delivered the fruit to Hammersmith Hospital in London and later took to Instagram to share some sweet photos.
She revealed: "I'm so happy to have been a part of getting fresh fruit and vegetables delivered to all those working on the front line of this pandemic.
“Thank you so much for everything that you do.
“And thank you to all those who are delivering the produce. You're all heroes.”
The 30-year-old made the brave move after news her mother-in-law and father-in-law have been diagnosed with coronavirus.
Express.co.uk reports that George Brooksbank, 71, is now in intensive care following his diagnosis.
“It’s a traumatic time for Jack and Eugenie. George has been very sick but the whole family has been rallying round to help," says a friend.
Meanwhile a spokesperson for the family declined to comment on the news but a pal told the Daily Mail the family are grateful for the impeccable care he is receiving.
"They are hugely grateful for the excellent care that he has been receiving.
“They are thinking of all the other families who are being similarly affected at this time."
Eugenie’s mother-in-law Nicola Brooksbank is believed to be resting at home.