And now, a well-placed royal insider has confirmed the princess is “desperate to start a family”.

“And she isn’t letting the fact that her wedding’s been postponed stop her from trying,” says our source.

“Her plan all along has been to fall pregnant on her honeymoon, straight after the wedding. But now that the wedding’s off, Bea doesn’t want to wait any more. The truth is it could be a year before they can walk down the aisle, and she’s not prepared to put her baby plans on hold for that long.”

The insider continues: “She just feels like her wedding is cursed and it’s completely out of her control, but having a baby is the one thing she can do now and so she’s not going to wait.

“Beatrice also loves the idea of her and Eugenie having babies at around the same time so that [their] children can grow up together like they did. She doesn’t want to have a big age gap between the cousins, so they’re trying to time … that they have their babies at the same time. Eugenie doesn’t want to wait, and neither does Bea.”

Bea’s future husband, Edoardo, is also said to be keen to have another child as soon as possible.

“He’s already a dad and desperately wants more kids too and he’s happy to follow Bea’s heart and wishes on this. And the truth is, they both want a baby – married or not.”

Meanwhile, royals expert Phil Dampier says Beatrice has already been practising being a mum.

“I’ve heard Princess Beatrice is getting on very well with Christopher [Edoardo’s 3-year-old son],” he says.

Princess Beatrice and Edo announced their engagement last September.

At the time she said, “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married.”

Last week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the princess’ big day was being rethought amid the pandemic crisis as the couple didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks amid the global outbreak.

A palace spokesperson said: “Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances.”

