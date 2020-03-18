Princess Beatrice’s fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared a heartwarming message on social media about helping the elderly amid the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“Would it be possible for the supermarkets to only allow elderly shoppers in first, so that they can shop before the rest of us, as the shops will be clean/disinfected, and before the shelves are all cleared?”

Enthusiastic Twitter fans were quick to comment on the post, with one Finnish user writing: “This is happening in Finland already. 6am some grocery stores open their doors for elderly people.”

Another Australian person added: “We are doing that in Australia. Only government concession card holders.”

Edo replied: “That’s fantastic. Come on UK Supermarkets,” along with several Twitter handles for major British stores.

The Finnish Twitter user then suggested that people think more about the elderly and their wellbeing and make things easier and safe for them, to which Edo agreed.

“We have a duty to protect the vulnerable,” he said.

“There are lots of innovative things the private sector can do and absolutely everybody needs to show empathy and kindness to those that need the help the most.”

Edo’s callout for more compassion in the United Kingdom comes after it was revealed the first royal family member to be diagnosed with coronavirus has been identified.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, has gone into quarantine, after he tested positive for the virus on Thursday, People reported.

The 59-year-old confirmed the shocking news to Austrian TV channel oe24, when his flu-like symptoms turned out to be COVID-19.