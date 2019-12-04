Eugenie and Jack were married in October 2018 Getty

Fans of the young royal would love her to announce a pregnancy soon Getty

Express.co.uk reports that bookmakers Ladbrokes currently place Eugenie at top of the royal list to give birth in 2020.

With the odds on Eugenie welcoming her first child and giving birth next year at 1/2.

Will Eugenie, pictured here in October, be the first royal to give birth in 2020? Getty

Following Prince Andrew's youngest daughter, Eugenie, on the list is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who currently stands at odds of 6/4 to give birth next year.

And the chances of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, welcoming baby number four in 2020 stand at 3/1.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told the publication: “We’re strapping ourselves in for a baby-filled 2020 with THREE royal births looking likely if the latest odds are anything to go by.

“And with [Princess] Beatrice set to tie the knot, it looks as though her sister may share the limelight with baby number one potentially on the way!”