Express.co.uk reports that bookmakers Ladbrokes currently place Eugenie at top of the royal list to give birth in 2020.
With the odds on Eugenie welcoming her first child and giving birth next year at 1/2.
Following Prince Andrew's youngest daughter, Eugenie, on the list is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who currently stands at odds of 6/4 to give birth next year.
And the chances of Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, welcoming baby number four in 2020 stand at 3/1.
Alex Apati of Ladbrokes told the publication: “We’re strapping ourselves in for a baby-filled 2020 with THREE royal births looking likely if the latest odds are anything to go by.
“And with [Princess] Beatrice set to tie the knot, it looks as though her sister may share the limelight with baby number one potentially on the way!”