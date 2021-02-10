Eugenie and Jack have welcomed their first son. Instagram

In the black and white image, Eugenie and Jack are seen holding the hand of their baby - a little boy.

It's possible to make out his teeny tiny hand in the image, looking significantly smaller next to the hands of his parents.

"💙💙💙!!" Eugenie simply captioned the pic

Eugenie's new baby son weighed 8lbs 1oz and was welcomed at Portland Hospital, as confirmed by the Palace in the early hours of this morning.

The new royal baby will be 11th in line to the throne, and while a name is yet to be announced, we're imagining it to be perfectly regal.

As for new mum Eugenie, the palace confirmed both she and the new baby are doing well.

It is expected that they will announce its name in the coming days, as well as share some more images of their new baby.

Though this will be entirely up to the discretion of Eugenie and Jack, who may choose to keep things private for the time being as they settle into their new life as parents.

