Royalists are reportedly joyous over Princess Eugenie’s imminent baby news after she shared a heartwarming Mother's Day post on Instagram last week. GETTY

A Mybettingsites.co.uk spokesperson said: 'Royal fans have been quick to question whether Princess Eugenie's Mother's Day Instagram message suggested she's expecting her first baby.

“The latest betting definitely suggests there could be an announcement around the corner and when it comes, with the lack of sports happening just now, bookies will welcome another royal betting frenzy with open arms.”

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 30-year-old posted a tribute message for Mother’s Day, which left some fans wondering if it was a subtle clue about her being pregnant.

People are said to be so sure baby news is coming that many bookies have suspended betting on Eugenie announcing she is expecting a baby with Jack Brooksbank. Getty

“Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there,” Eugenie captioned a carousel of images of herself and her mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Beatrice.

She added: “I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe.

“Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them,” she wrote.

Eugenie’s social media post was the final clue punters needed to be sure she is going to make an announcement soon. Getty

Despite the post being about mothers in general, fans were quick to speculate it was a subtle hint about what’s to come for Eugenie.

Several bookmakers also come out and tipped the princess as being the next royal to likely announce a pregnancy.

According to Express, British bookmakers Ladbrokes slashed their odds on Eugenie being pregnant from 2/7 to 1/4 following her heartfelt Mother’s Day post.