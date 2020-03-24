Princess Eugenie has shared a heartwarming message on social media that has seemingly fuelled rumours she could be expecting. Getty

She added: “I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe.

“Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them,” she wrote.

Despite the post being about mothers in general, fans were quick to speculate it was a subtle hint about what’s to come for Eugenie.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie posted a tribute message for Mother’s Day, which left some fans wondering if it was a subtle clue about her being pregnant. Instagram

What’s more, since posting the message, several bookmakers have come out and tipped the princess as being the next royal to likely announce a pregnancy.

According to Express, British bookmakers Ladbrokes have since slashed the odds on Eugenie being pregnant from 2/7 to 1/4 following her heartfelt Mother’s Day post.

Despite the post being about mothers in general, fans were quick to speculate it was a subtle hint about what’s to come for Eugenie. Getty

Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati said: "It's looking increasingly likely another royal baby will soon be on the way and the odds suggest it's Eugenie who'll be giving birth next.”

Eugenie’s post comes after it was revealed Beatrice and Eugenie would ideally like to have their children at the same time so they can grow up together.