Eugenie on her wedding day, October 12, 2018. Getty

Eugenie reacted to the cute snaps of Louis with a simple red love heart emoji and her comment has gained dozens of responses of its own.

Eugenie’s reaction received more than 4,000 likes and more than 50 excited replies.

One fan wrote: “@princesseugenie so lovely princess Eugenie.. hope soon there's another royal baby from you.

Another put: “@princesseugenie you're the sweetest.”

One fan wished the York Family well, writing: “@princesseugenie. Hope you and your family are in good health.

Eugenie and her husband Jack are yet to comment on pregnancy rumours. Getty

Last Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to Instagram to reveal images of Louis playing arts and crafts.

The royal parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Louis posted a series of photos of their adorable third born child.

"Instagram Vs Reality," they cheekily captioned the two photos of little Louis. Instagram

"Thank you for your lovely messages on Prince Louis’s second birthday 🌈. We are very pleased to share today, on Prince Louis second birthday, new photographs taken by The Duchess this April." Instagram

The royal couple posted a series of cheeky photos taken of the prince while he was painting.

A series of photos were posted to Kensington Royal's Instagram page. Instagram/Getty

Like many other children in the UK, Louis was making rainbow-coloured paintings to show support for frontline and essential workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Louis and his siblings are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

One pic shows the Prince giggling while showing off his rainbow-coloured hands, while another pic shows his brightly painted handiwork. Instagram/Getty

The royal update comes after the Cambridge trio recently showed their appreciation for British healthcare workers by taking part in a nationwide “clapping” initiative.

Kensington Palace shared an Instagram video of the youngsters clapping in appreciation for all the healthcare workers fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

“To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you,” the caption stated.