Fergie and Eugenie are in lockdown together at Royal Lodge. Getty

The Duchess of York, who is the author of several children’s books, has also launched a thoughtful initiative of her own.

To help parents who are trying to keep their children entertained amid lockdown Fergie has read a children’s story book every day and posted the clips on YouTube.

She launched the project on Instagram on April 15, writing: “Excited to be launching Storytime with Fergie and Friends on my new @youtube and @facebookapp channels – a traditional children’s storytime every day to help keep them entertained during lockdown.

“I’ll be reading both my own stories and others and asking friends to join in. It’s all free and just for fun.

“There will be a new story posted every weekday at 4pm and a longer storytime on Saturdays.

“I so hope you enjoy them and they give some of you something new to do during this difficult time for everyone.”

Since then Fergie has read a story every day as promised and has now roped Eugenie in to help too.

Bea rarely uses social media, unlike her sister Eugenie, who was quick to take to Instagram on to wish the Queen a happy birthday. Getty

The details come after last week, while many royals took to social media to wish the Queen a happy birthday, the monarch’s granddaughter Beatrice chose to remain silent – but it’s not what you think.

According to Express, the reason why Bea chose to remain tightlipped is probably to do with the fact that she isn’t as vocal on social media like her other royal relatives.

Even though she does have a Twitter account, Bea rarely uses it, unlike her sister Eugenie, who was quick to take to Instagram on Wednesday to wish the Queen a happy birthday.

“Wishing a very Happy 94th Birthday to Her Majesty,” Eugenie captioned several snaps of the Queen, including one of them together.

“May today bring joy in a time when families can't be together celebrating with one another. All my love,” she added.

The last tweet Bea made was back in 2019, when she urged people to donate to charity, just before she announced her engagement to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September.

While many royals took to social media recently to wish the Queen a happy birthday, the monarch’s granddaughter, Beatrice, chose to remain silent. Getty

What’s more, Bea has reportedly been keeping a low profile until the global coronavirus pandemic subsides and she is believed to be isolating with Edo in West London.

The publication also suggested that it’s unlikely the princess didn’t wish her grandmother a happy birthday, but rather she chose to do so in private, away from the public.

Beatrice reportedly cancelled her upcoming wedding to Edo, as the lockdown restrictions in the UK were extended for another three weeks.