Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Getty

“It is said they refused," the source added.

“Depending on who you talk to, this was a case of the Princesses being regal and unfriendly or Pippa being unnecessarily pushy because she didn’t want to lose face by suffering the social death that is being made to sit in the second row.”

Pippa Middleton.

A society girl who was present told the publication: “Pathetic, maybe, but however you look at it, people remember these things.

“They deplete mutual goodwill, if there is any to begin with.”

Pippa and her husband James attended Bea's engagement party in December.

Pippa and Beatrice at least, it seems, have moved on from the incident.

After Bea threw an engagement party last year to celebrate her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Pippa was in attendance, along wth her husband James.

Kate, however, did not attend the celebration at London's Chiltern Firehouse in December 2019.