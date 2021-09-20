Tiggy, who now goes by the surname Pettifer following her 1999 marriage to her childhood sweetheart, was the target of false claims made by Bashir so that he could secure the bombshell interview featured on 'Panorama'.
"I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don't believe we did," the journalist said in an interview with The Sunday Times.
"Everything we did in terms of the interview was as she wanted, from when she wanted to alert the palace, to when it was broadcast, to its contents."
"I can't imagine what their family must feel each day," he continued in reference to Diana's sons.
Despite using "deceitful methods" to obtain the interview with the Princess, Metropolitan Police announced Bashir had "not identified evidence of activity that constituted a criminal offense," according to the BBC.
Despite Tiggy leaving her role as nanny after being married in 1999, the 56-year-old has remained a constant fixture in the Princes' lives.
Both Will and Harry are godparents to her children, and Harry's son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is rumoured to count Tiggy as one of his secret godparents.
In stark contrast to her high-flying life as a royal nanny, Tiggy now runs a B&B with her husband and sons in Wales.