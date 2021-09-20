The former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly been offered "significant" damages by the BBC after reporter Martin Bashir created false claims to secure a 1995 interview with Princess Diana.

Tiggy Legge-Bourke is reported to have been offered damages after Bashir alleged she had aborted a pregnancy resulting from an affair with Prince Charles and produced a faked "receipt" as proof.

According to The Telegraph, the former nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry will receive a total amount "in excess of £100,000".

"Tiggy Legge-Bourke was right at the centre of Bashir's manipulation and it is right that the damage caused to her is recognised by the BBC," a source told the publication.