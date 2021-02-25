A close friend reveals Princess Diana would have been "furious" with Prince Harry over Megxit. Getty

Speaking to Hola! magazine, he said that the late royal would have been angered over Megxit because she wanted him to help shape a “modern monarchy”.

Roberto also believes that Meghan and Diana wouldn't have got along “in any way”, and that Harry appears to be “confused”.

“I think Meghan is the boss... Harry is a boy who suffered a lot and believes that Meghan has the legacy of Diana. But he is very confused.”

Harry and Meghan won’t be returning as working members of the Royal Family. Getty

The princess also reportedly told him “many times” that she “wanted her children to be princes of a modern Crown”.

Meanwhile, since stepping back from royal life last year, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, have been living in America with their son Archie, and are expecting their second baby later this year.

Diana reportedly “wanted her children to be princes of a modern Crown”. Getty

The pair confirmed the news via their representatives, with the Duchess' baby bump shown off in a picture of the two in their backyard.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson reportedly confirmed to US publication People magazine.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," they added.

