The couple talked about how the Spotify podcast will sound like and their intention behind the project.

In the video, Meghan said, “We’re using podcasting to drive powerful conversations.”

Harry added, “That inspire, challenge, and educate.”

Meghan spoke passionately about how they hope the platform will be a safe place to discuss topics that are often sidelined.

“We created Archewell audio to make sure we can elevate voices that maybe aren’t being heard and hear people’s stories,” said Meghan.

In the video, Meghan and Harry are labelled “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

While these are their titles for the minute, this may be one of the last public uses of the name, as their separation from the crown is imminent.

On Friday, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the separation.

It read: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.

While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

2021 will be a huge year for the couple as they tackle new business ventures, welcome a second baby and navigate life in the spotlight without their titles.

