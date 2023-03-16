Before Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986, she and Princess Diana went out for a hen’s night - and boy, was it wild!

Sarah, AKA Fergie, recently went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the bachelorette party; which began with Fergie and Diana dressed up in police costumes but ended with both Fergie and Diana in the back of an actual police car.

