Before Sarah Ferguson married Prince Andrew in 1986, she and Princess Diana went out for a hen’s night - and boy, was it wild!
Sarah, AKA Fergie, recently went on The Kelly Clarkson Show and opened up about the bachelorette party; which began with Fergie and Diana dressed up in police costumes but ended with both Fergie and Diana in the back of an actual police car.
“It was extraordinary, because we went to a nightclub. Of course you go to a nightclub with the Princess of Wales; [the] then Princess of Wales… We sat down, and the waiter came up to us and said, ‘Excuse me, this is a members club. And it’s for fun, and we don't serve police officers here,” Fergie began.
“They thought you were real police officers?” Kelly asked at this point, to which Fergie replied, “Yes!”
“And we went out and as we came up the stairs a lady was getting out of a cab and Diana said, ‘She’s got my dress on!’ I said, ‘Dutch!’ - I called her Dutch - I said, ‘Dutch no! You can’t say that. We’re meant to be police officers,’” Fergie continued.
Diana and Fergie at Fergie’s hen party, the night they got arrested.
The Kelly Clarkson Show
“It was very funny… But Kelly, we were then arrested.”
“We were arrested by Parks police, right? So we got in the back of the van and she [Diana] had put her engagement ring ‘round the other way and I’d put mine ‘round the other way. And we were sitting in there like this and she just looked around and saw a smokey bacon flavoured crisp and started taking them and eating them,” Fergie said.
“And the policeman in the front said, ‘You can’t do that!’ We were completely… And then eventually they realised that it was, you know, Diana.”
Then Kelly asked the million dollar question: why on earth were Fergie and Diana arrested?
“Oh, because we were impersonating police officers.”