Sir Elton John shared a very special bond with Princess Diana for many years, and even performed a revised version of “candle in the wind” at her 1997 funeral. Getty

“She was a very dear friend for years, and then, completely unexpectedly, we fell out,” Elton began, before explaining how the fallout came to be.

He explained that the cause of the fallout was to do with the late Gianni Versace’s book Rock and Royalty, which was a collection of photographs of scantily clad celebs in Versace clothes.

Elton was one of the many famous A-listers, including Prince and Take That, who posed for the book, while Diana had been enlisted to write the foreword for the 1997 fashion book.

Elton has now revealed he once had a brutal fallout with the former Princess of Wales, which left him devastated. Getty

He explained in the book the proceeds were going towards the AIDS Foundation, so it was a major loss for Diana not to be involved with the project.

Elton believes that Diana’s decision not to go ahead with the book had something to do with the fact that it featured lots of photographs of semi-nude men draped in Versace towels.

“So, at the last moment, Diana withdrew her foreword. She said she had no idea of the book’s contents, which just wasn’t true. Gianni had shown her the whole thing and she had said she loved it,” Elton said.

In his new biography, Me: Elton John, the 72-year-old recalled how the pair briefly stopped talking, after Diana apparently decided not to be involved with a charity book. Getty

The singer went on to say he reached out to the princess to remind her of how much was at stake by her not being involved with the charity book.

He said she wrote back to him with a very formal letter, which seemingly closed their lines of communication for a while.

It was only after Gianni’s death that they rekindled their relationship, with Diana reaching out to Elton and reportedly saying: “I’m so sorry. It was a silly falling-out. Let’s be friends.”