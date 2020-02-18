'Princess Beatrice will be confined to her posh tent in the gardens of Buckingham Palace when she marries Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May,' The Mail reports.

'Bea and Edo are due to wed at the 150-seat Chapel Royal, before a reception in the Palace gardens.

'But guests will not be allowed to enter the Palace itself – and the couple cannot even have official photos taken inside.'

News of Bea and Edo's wedding adjustments follow months of chops and changes - from announcement and date push-backs to location disapprovals.

'All in all Bea has been very unlucky, but I’m sure when the day finally arrives she will have a great one,' says royal expert, Phil Dampier, after her father Prince Andrew's scandalous friendship and alleged dealings with convicted paedophile and sex-trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

'Beatrice has had to change plans for her wedding several times and it must be very stressful,' he added.

'Weddings are stressful at the best of times without all this extra scrutiny.'