Princess Beatrice married her beau Edo at Windsor in a private ceremony attended by around 20 guests. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

But that still didn't tell us the other lucky select few who were chosen to attend the top secret nuptials.

Buckingham Palace released a statement around 24 hours after their secret nuptials, confirming that the ceremony only included the pair's "close family".

But according to a new report from HELLO!, there were two other guests who you might be surprised to learn attended: Edo's young niece and nephew, Coco and Freddie.

According to the report, the young children joined their cousin Wolfie, who is the four-year-old son of Edo, in taking up a rather important role in the wedding.

Newlyweds Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have delighted fans by releasing some more photos from their surprise wedding last week at Windsor Castle. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

Indeed while Wolfie undertook the ultimate job of best man, Coco and Freddie played bridesmaid and pageboy alongside their cousin.

While it's unclear who else attended the wedding, we do have some idea who didn't.

HELLO! confirmed Duchess Catherine, Prince William and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis were not present at the nuptials.

That said, there's no doubt the Cambridge's celebrated in another special way.

On Sunday, Kate and Wills added to Beatrice and Edo's long list of well-wishers, sharing an official image from Bea's wedding to their Instagram account with a congratulatory message.

"Congratulations to HRH Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on Friday!" The pair wrote.

A previously released photo shows Beatrice and her new husband leaving the church following the service in a doorway filled with bright florals. Instagram/Benjamin Wheeler

Meanwhile Princess Eugenie, who was one of the lucky few to attend the ceremony, also shared her own congratulations to her elder sister and new brother-in-law.

"Couldn't Bea happier (get it)," she wrote in a jovial pun on her sister's name.

"What a complete joy and privilege to watch you, my beautiful big sister, walk down the aisle to dear Edo. I am so proud of you and I'm so excited to support you in the next chapter of your life. We are going to have so much fun together. ⁣

"Happy wedding day to you both," she concluded.

This article first appeared on Now To Love.