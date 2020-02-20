Rumour has it that Princess Beatrice would rather elope overseas instead of getting married in the UK, to evade all the drama surrounding her father Prince Andrew’s scandal. Getty

Prince Andrew was forced to step down from royal duties last year, following his “disastrous” BBC Newsnight interview, where she spoke about his alliance with Epstein.

In the interview, which was panned by palace sources, Andrew denied allegations made by Virginia Roberts Giuffre that he had sex with her when she was just 17.

The shocking interview painted a poor picture for the Duke, and one palace source even labelled his TV appearance as “one of the single worst PR moves in recent history”.

In the wake of Andrew's scandal, Beatrice has endured multiple problems with her wedding plans, which Victoria suggested was related to her father's bad publicity.

Despite the setbacks, Buckingham Palace has officially locked in a date for a Spring wedding, with Her Majesty even offering the palace gardens as the venue for the wedding reception.

However, amid all the drama, there has been whispers that Bea would much rather just avid the spotlight and flee to Europe, where her fiancé Edo reportedly proposed to her.

"As Beatrice is planning her wedding, there's been a lot of talk about how she'd love to just take off to Italy and do something private there where, perhaps, there would be a lot less scrutiny," Victoris said.

It’s believed, if given the opportunity, the princess would prefer to wed it Italy, given that Edo is descended from Italian aristocracy and his father is Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi,

Victoria concluded by saying it’s unlikely Bea would ever elope and marry abroad due to her close relationship with her extended family – including her grandmother, The Queen.

“I simply don't think she'd want to get married without her grandparents there and they are not going to be travelling to Italy for anything," she said.