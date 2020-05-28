Princess Beatrice was recently dealt a cruel blow, when it was revealed her wedding to fiancé Edo would be postponed indefinitely, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“There will be too many moments on this stage today where you will hear stories of bullying,” Beatrice began.

“I don’t believe that there are many things in life that can make you feel more vulnerable, more helpless, more alone, than being bullied… It comes in many, many forms.”

She went on to say that it’s likely everybody has been exposed to some form of bullying at one point or another, before reflecting on her own emotional journey.

While Bea has remained tightlipped about being forced to cancel her big day, she has spoken out about growing up under the watchful eye of the public and media. Getty

“Growing up in the public eye means every embarrassing, slightly awkward growth spurt, or hilarious fashion moment, is published around the world,” she told the audience.

“Together we have laughed, together we have cried… Ultimately though, together we fuelled each other’s sense of humour.

“When stones are being thrown, we reassure each other that people don’t often understand how hurtful they can be,” she added.

The postponed wedding is just the latest heartache for the young royal, who has also had to deal with the fallout of her father’s scandalous association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Bea, who was due to marry her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the end of this month until the pandemic put a stop to it, has rarely spoken out on issues that have affected her before.

But in a rare move this week, she shocked fans when she spoke out about the difficult effects of dyslexia, and the challenges she has faced growing up with the condition.