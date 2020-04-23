Rumour has it, Bea chose to remain tightlipped because she isn’t as vocal on social media like her other royal relatives. Getty

“Wishing a very Happy 94th Birthday to Her Majesty,” Eugenie captioned several snaps of the Queen, including one of them together.

“May today bring joy in a time when families can't be together celebrating with one another. All my love,” she added.

The last tweet Bea made was back in 2019, when she urged people to donate to charity, just before she announced her engagement to fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September.

While many royals took to social media recently to wish the Queen a happy birthday, the monarch’s granddaughter, Beatrice, chose to remain silent. Getty

What’s more, Bea has reportedly been keeping a low profile until the global coronavirus pandemic subsides and she is believed to be isolating with Edo in West London.

The publication also suggested that it’s unlikely the princess didn’t wish her grandmother a happy birthday, but rather she chose to do so in private, away from the public.

Beatrice reportedly cancelled her upcoming wedding to Edo, as the lockdown restrictions in the UK were extended for another three weeks.

Even though she does have a Twitter account, Bea rarely uses it, unlike her sister Eugenie, who was quick to take to Instagram on Wednesday to wish the Queen a happy birthday. Getty

A royal spokesperson reportedly claimed to People the nuptials, which were to be held at St. James’s Palace on May 29, had been abandoned with no plans to reschedule.

“There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding,” the spokesperson claimed.

“They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet.”

With all the drama surrounding Bea’s wedding in recent months, and now the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the spokesperson added: “invitations were never actually sent out”.