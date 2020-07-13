Princess Beatrice is apparently looking for a career change. Getty

“She’s thinking an ambassadorial role could work. The sky is the limit … She jokes among friends that she could change the laws and become the first prime minister with lineage to the throne in the next 10 years – though sometimes it’s plain to see she’s actually quite serious about it.”

Bea’s reported political aspiration comes she recently spoke out about the difficult effects of dyslexia, and the challenges she faced growing up with the condition.

In a heartfelt video confession, which was shared online by Made By Dyslexia, the young royal spoke candidly about the condition in a bid to reduce the stigma attached to it.

"It develops as you develop, it grows. It's part of you, it's part of how your brain develops," Beatrice explained.

With plans for her and Edo to split time between the UK and Italy, Beatrice, 31, has her sights on a dual-national role. Getty

"It is not something that is wrong with you. It is a great part of how your brain works, and everybody's brain works incredibly differently. There is nothing wrong, there is just everything that is so right."

The Princess discussed her own experience with the condition, elaborating on how it affected her as a child.

"I was very lucky, I got to go to a school that was very nurturing and very supportive, but I would describe the actual day to day learning side of things very challenging.

“I remember we had different coloured books to describe how far your reading levels had got to and I was always on the white books," she explains in the video.

"My best friends were always on the yellow books or the green books. They were so far ahead. And I think at that stage, those moments of doubt just pop into your head. ‘I'm not good enough, I'm not smart enough. Why am I not like the others?’” she added.

The royal hopes that by sharing her personal story, it will help foster changes in the education system, to better suit the needs of those suffering from dyslexia.

