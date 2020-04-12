Bea and Edo were forced to cancel their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic. Getty

“Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk her civic duties. She wants the public to see her as an individual, and not to be judged for the mistakes of her father. By next year, it would be wonderful if she could hold her head up high as she walks down the aisle in front of hundreds of people.”



The news comes after a royal expert revealed the 31-year-old bride-to-be was struggling with news she had to cancel her wedding.



ABC News' foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli told the Heir Podcast it was heartbreaking to see the Princess scrap her lavish royal wedding.



"We are rational humans we know it is not the biggest deal," Maggie said.



"This is a life or death situation.

Now it's being reported that Bea is planning a larger, more lavish wedding next year. Getty

"On a day to day basis for a lot of people, it is affecting their daily lives.



"A lot of friends of mine having weddings that they are planning.



"It is a milestone, it is a huge moment, something that you will remember forever."



Maggie continued: "So to see someone like Beatrice dealing with those same emotions of knowing it is the right thing to do, knowing that you can’t have people travelling in for a wedding.



"But also knowing how much time and thought has gone into it.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Getty

"Your heart does break for Beatrice and all the other brides and grooms out there that are trying to plan this big day.



"Plans everywhere are getting uprooted left and right and it is just part of this crisis.

Bea, mum Sarah Ferguson and sister, Princess Eugenie. Getty

"It is definitely an emotional toll that people are going through."



Beatrice and Edo got engaged in September 2019 while on holiday in Italy.



Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the son of Italian Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.