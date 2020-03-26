According to a royal expert, Bea is dealing with the same emotions as everyone else who is battling life during the pandemic, as well as the upset at having cancelled her nuptials.
ABC News' foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli told the Heir Podcast it was heartbreaking to see Princess Beatrice cancel her wedding.
"We are rational humans we know it is not the biggest deal," Maggie said.
"This is a life or death situation.
"On a day to day basis for a lot of people, it is affecting their daily lives.
"A lot of friends of mine having weddings that they are planning.
"It is a milestone, it is a huge moment, something that you will remember forever."
Beatrice's big day has cancelled.
Getty Images
She continued: "So to see someone like Beatrice dealing with those same emotions of knowing it is the right thing to do, knowing that you can’t have people travelling in for a wedding.
"But also knowing how much time and thought has gone into it.
"Your heart does break for Beatrice and all the other brides and grooms out there that are trying to plan this big day.
Beatrice and Edo have been planning their big day since their engagement in September 2019.
Getty Images
"Plans everywhere are getting uprooted left and right and it is just part of this crisis.
"It is definitely an emotional toll that people are going through."
Beatrice and Edo got engaged in September 2019 while on holiday in Italy.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the son of Italian Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi.