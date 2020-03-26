Princess Beatrice is said to be in a state of turmoil having been forced to cancel her upcoming royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi due to the COVID-19 pandemic .

According to a royal expert, Bea is dealing with the same emotions as everyone else who is battling life during the pandemic, as well as the upset at having cancelled her nuptials.

ABC News' foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli told the Heir Podcast it was heartbreaking to see Princess Beatrice cancel her wedding.

"We are rational humans we know it is not the biggest deal," Maggie said.

"This is a life or death situation.