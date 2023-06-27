Prince William was joined by Gerri Halliwell to launch the Homewards campaign. Getty

He spoke earlier on Princess Diana's influence earlier this year. In a podcast conversation with homeless charity Groundswell, he revealed; "I’ve been interested in homelessness ever since my mother took me, age about eight or nine to The Passage, which is a homelessness charity which I’m now very honoured to be patron of."

"I think it opened my eyes slightly to some of the challenges that face people in all walks of life... I think a lot of people live in bubbles so I’m really grateful that my mother took me and showed me another part of society that I probably wouldn’t have had exposure to," he continued.

William was inspired by his mother's work to alleviate homelessness. Getty

Admitting that his interest 'deepened' over time, prompting his ambitious new project.

Focusing on six areas, the scheme (with the investment of the Royal Foundation) aims to "develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact," according to the Prince.

Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact. This will inspire belief throughout the UK – and beyond – that homelessness can be ended for good.”

Affirming that everyone should feel "safe and secure", he continued to state his firm belief in the foundation; "I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality."