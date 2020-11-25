Prince William (right) has reportedly branded Netflix's The Crown as a "simplistic way to make money." Getty

According to a report from the Express, sources close to the Prince have revealed that Charles’ son has branded the show a “simplistic way to make money.”

The report details an interview between Royal Editor, Russell Myers, and ITV host, Lorraine Kelly, where the pair discuss how true-to-life the latest season really is.

Russell told viewers, “there are a lot of historical inaccuracies in this version of The Crown.”

The editor continued, “Peter Morgan, the writer, has actually said that he did use artistic license in a lot of the scenes.”

The pair go on to discuss William and what he makes of the whole thing.

In the current season of the show, Charles is portrayed by Josh O'Connor (left) and Diana is portrayed by Emma Corrin (right). Instagram

“Certainly I can’t imagine William will be watching” Russell told Lorraine. “He said previously that he believed it was not a very fair depiction of his father or his parents’ marriage.”

The editor finally added, “he said it was a simplistic way to make money, apparently.”

And, when it comes to Netflix originals, The Crown isn’t the only sore spot for the Duke.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly signed a $200 million deal with Netflix to release a tell-all documentary about royal life. Getty

Earlier this year, it was reported that William’s brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have signed a $200 million deal with Netflix.

According to the National Enquirer, the royal couple are planning on releasing a tell-all documentary about what royal life is really like, complete with plenty of “homemade” clips from when the Duke and Duchess were living with the Windsors.

If the bare-all documentary does go ahead, we can be certain that, much like The Crown, Prince William and his family will not be having a bar of it.

A royal insider told the National Enquirer that Harry and Meghan’s documentary would “be the ultimate betrayal!,” before adding, “it could burn Buckingham Palace to the ground.”

For the sake of the city of Westminster, let’s hope the Sussexes think twice before releasing anything too royally controversial.