Prince William has joked about Buckingham Palace being somewhat of a “dodgy” place to work at – especially if you’re a guard. Getty

“I hadn’t been down that neck of the woods before. Well, there were these steps and I was told to allow anyone out…but not to let people in,” Kenny told the prince.

“It is a dodgy area,” William quipped, before saying: “The Coldstreams (the palace guards) are going strong. You left them in a good state.”

The purpose of Wills’ visit to Liverpool was to see the how sport is helping people flourish in the community.

The Duke of Cambridge was visiting the Everton Football Club in Liverpool on Thursday, when he made the off-the-cuff remark. Getty

During his visit, the Duke also met with senior members of the community, who frequent the club’s Stand Together meeting to highlight important work being done in the community, including mental health outreach.

William’s visit comes after he and Kate Middleton recently revealed they had a very candid conversation with their children: Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

While attending a national ceremony to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz earlier this week, Kate told attendees she and Wills have told their children about the Holocaust.

While chatting with former guardsman Kenny Davis, 82, who was recalling his time at the palace in the ‘50s, Wills joked that the area was a little bit questionable. Getty

According to Hello magazine, the royal couple made the revelation while meeting with 12 survivors of genocide, including those persecuted by the Nazis, at the moving ceremony.

After joining some of the survivors, including Mala Tribich, 89, onstage to light candles to mark 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated, Kate spoke candidly about her brood.

"We were talking to the children about it earlier today. But we have to be, you know, for a six-year-old… the interpretation,” Kate told Mala, who had asked about her family.