Kate Middleton is renowned for being hands-on in the kitchen, with palace staffers often praising her culinary efforts. Getty

Kate was reportedly joking about William having to “put up with” her cooking most of the time, before the Duke apparently retorted: “It’s the reason I’m so skinny."

Despite William’s seemingly innocent jab, Kate is still said to be quite the chef in the kitchen and also enjoys providing her family nutritious meals on a regular basis.

Kate’s most recent culinary revelation comes after she seemingly dropped a hint about a special treat she may have made her family last Christmas.

The Duchess revealed her culinary clue while appearing on the TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, alongside TV chef royalty Mary Berry.

Kate and Wills teamed up with the cooking legend, and her fellow Bake-Off star Nadiya Hussain, to celebrate hard-working volunteers who work tirelessly through the Christmas period.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple shared a carousel of images from the show, along with a heartfelt message, explaining why they opted to partner up with the cooking pros.

While Kate didn’t reveal her exact Christmas menu, one photo in particular may have provided a clue about her choice of Christmas treats.

In the said snap, Kate, Wills, Mary and Nadiya pose for the camera, while holding a Christmas meringue roulade – which is reportedly one of Mary’s favourite dishes.

No one can say for sure if the Duchess cooked the decadent dessert, but she definitely knew how to prepare it – thanks to Mary’s expert instructions.