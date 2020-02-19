The Royal Family has been rocked by two shock divorce announcements of late, with the Earl and Countess of Snowdon and Peter and Autumn Phillips going their separate ways. Getty

“I think the Queen feels it’s all too easy to get divorced now… She used to say, ‘Just wait two years and see if you can make it work’,” Ingrid said.

Speaking on how Her Majesty would have tried to encourage Peter and Autumn to work things out, Ingrid described how the British monarch has endured such a long reign.

“She’s sad but she’s also quite pragmatic and she wouldn’t have survived this long if she wasn’t,” she said.

Her Majesty is rumoured to be thankful that she has Prince William and Kate Middleton setting a good marital example. Getty

“Thankfully she has William and Kate. If she didn’t have them I think she might say to herself, ‘Goodness, after over 70 years on the throne, it’s come to nothing.’”

Ingrid’s comments came after it was reported the Queen is apparently devastated after another one of her family members announced he was splitting from his regal wife.

On Monday, People reported that Her Majesty’s nephew David Armstrong-Jones has called it quits with his wife, Serena, after being married for 25 years.

The Queen is apparently devastated after another one of her family members announced he was splitting from his regal wife. Getty

“The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

“They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

David, who is the son of the late Princess Margaret, inherited his title of Earl of Snowdon following the 2017 death of his father, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

He and Serena share three children together, including Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.