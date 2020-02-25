Rumour has it that Prince William is in talks with Kensington palace officials to ready himself for when the time comes to take over from his father Prince Charles. Getty

“The Duke of Cambridge this morning received Mr. Alastair Martin (Secretary of the Duchy of Cornwall),” the entry stated.

The estate, which comprises of livestock farms, residential and commercial properties, was established by Edward III, and is set across 21 South-west English counties.

Royal Central editor Charlie Proctor previously told The Daily Star William is taking the necessary steps to ready himself to become King of England.

Wills is heir to Charles’ £1 billion (approx. $2 billion AUD) Duchy of Cornwall Estate. Getty

“Just like Prince Charles is preparing to become King, William is already preparing to become Prince of Wales ready for the duties and responsibilities he will have to take on,” Charlie said.

“I think it is important to say that just like his father, William is also preparing to become King. There is no chance that William will be Prince of Wales for more than 60 years,” he added.

Wills’ has had several meetings to discuss his future with the monarchy, with the most recent conference taking place amid speculation he is keeping his distance from brother Harry.

William is taking the necessary steps to ready himself to become King of England. Getty

A royal insider told The Sun Wills and Kate are likely to keep their distance from the Sussexes, who will be hosting the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May.

"William had not been expected to attend even before the news broke about Harry and Meghan’s decision to step away from public life,” the source said.

Despite a lack of other royal members at the sporting event, the insider claimed that it doesn’t necessarily mean there is bad blood between the brothers.