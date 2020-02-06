Prince William has revealed that his son Prince George has shown an interest in boxing. Getty

The Duke of Cambridge attended Mumbles in South Wales on Tuesday alongside wife, Kate Middleton. Getty

The Duke replied: “Thank you so much. Love these, brilliant.

He added: “George is already eyeing up the punchbag, start them young.”

Back in October last year, little George was spotted attending his his first ever Aston Villa football match.

The royal couple visited a local boxing club to discuss the importance of sports and physical activities in everyday life. Getty

The little royal watched his team take on Norwich City with mum, dad, and his little sister, Princess Charlotte.



A video of George jumping up and down as his team scored a goal in their 5-1 victory went viral at the time.

The Duke of Cambridge has been avid supporter of Aston Villa and is regularly spotted at matches.

When George was a baby, William said he would love to attend football matches with his son but would need to "pass that by the missus".