Prince William (right) is set to replace Prince Harry (left) as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Getty

“Harry has said so often that his military links matter so much to him – the Invictus Games but also his active service.

“His grandfather Prince Philip used to be honorary head of the marines and, as I understand it, [the palace] deliberately kept that position open and vacant for him if he wants to come back into the family.

“If they are going to give it to William I think that’s the sign saying that's the end of it,” he added.

Robert also highlighted how the “spare” is typically a job without official roles, which is why the shock decision is even more devastating for Harry.

“When it came to their two solid carers, military careers, Harry as the spare was allowed to go to Afghanistan to serve as a proper soldier, whereas William wanted to do the same and that was denied of him,” Robert told Royal Beat host Kate Thornton.

Royal author Robert Lacey (pictured) said if William does takes over the role, there will be no turning back from the ramifications. The Royal Beat

Royal historian Tessa Dunlop chimed in: “Which is why it’s so tragic if [Harry] is ultimately stripped of his honorific military roles because that’s the one area where the spare could and can shine.”

Royal correspondent Duncan Larcombe weighed in on the matter, saying the only thing Harry has been able to do "really well" is his military career.

He said: “His troops loved him and the superior officers loved the fact he was doing, not only what was expected of him as an officer, but also going the extra mile - no one can take that way from harry.

“Harry knows that of all the members of the modern royal family he has the biggest entitlement to honour the military and to be there in those ceremonial roles.

“He's the one that’s earned the right to wear the medals,” Duncan concluded.

Pictured left to right: Duncan Larcombe, Robert Lacey, Kate Thornton, Tessa Dunlop. The Royal Beat

The comments came after a former green beret seemingly slammed Harry for thinking he could act in the role while living abroad, saying the UK deserves better.

According to Express, Major General Julian Thompson said while sovereigns have served The Royal Marines for many years, it should be a British-based figurehead.

With Prince Harry now located in the United States, the military man went on to say that it only makes sense that they enlist a local representative .

"In that regard, and for many other reasons too, the Duke of Cambridge would be perfect. The Royal Marines deserve someone who is an active participant for the role, someone who lives here,” Julian told the British publication.

"The point is to have someone who understands us and protects us. It cannot be done by someone who has decided to make his life in Los Angeles. It matters."