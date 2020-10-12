Prince Harry (pictured) was recently dealt a crushing blow, after it was revealed his brother William would replace him as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Getty

With Harry now located in the United States, the military man went on to say that it only makes sense that they enlist a local representative .

"In that regard, and for many other reasons too, the Duke of Cambridge would be perfect. The Royal Marines deserve someone who is an active participant for the role, someone who lives here,” Julian told the British publication.

"The point is to have someone who understands us and protects us. It cannot be done by someone who has decided to make his life in Los Angeles. It matters."

Referring to Prince Philip, who previously carried out the role for 67 years, Julian attributed his success to his level of involvement and his ability to be “one of the boys”.

Philip handed over the Captain General role to Harry in 2017, but when the Sussexes announced they were quitting the Firm in March, his role was placed on hold.

While it was initially reported the title would be reserved for Harry, as he undertook a 12-month trial away from the Firm, recent events may have prompted the move.

Senior Royal Navy sources recently confirmed William would take over the role, after it was presumed there would be no change to Harry’s situation moving forward.

Speaking of the decision, Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer previously said Harry’s comments on the US presidential election may have sealed the deal.

“The Sussexes’ intervention in the US presidential election, no matter how carefully worded, was deemed by palace officials to have crossed a line,” Richard said.

“It’s likely to have effects.”