Prince William (pictured) has reportedly been criticised by animal right's activists for taking his eldest son Prince George on a hunting trip. Getty

PETA director Mimi Bekhechi told the British publication that exposing children to such behaviours can “desensitise them” and ultimately “damage to their psyche”.

“Very few people these days view shooting for ‘sport’ as anything other than a violent perversion that hurts and kills beautiful birds who are minding their own business,” Mimi said.

“For a child to be compelled to witness such casual killing – and by a parent he looks up to, no less – is potentially as harmful to his or her psyche as it is to the bird's very life.”

The animal activist went on to say that desensitised children can develop antisocial behaviours later in life as a result of being exposed to such animal cruelty and suffering.

Prince George (pictured) reportedly accompanied his father and several other senior royals on a recent hunting trip at Corgarff in Scotland. Instagram

“To help him [Prince George] grow into a responsible, compassionate leader, his parents must teach him respect for all living beings,” she said.

George’s attendance at the shoot isn’t a royal first, with the youngster reportedly being present at other family gatherings, where the purpose was to hunt and kill animals.

Despite the criticism, both William and his brother, Prince Harry, have hunted and killed animals from a very young age – although, it’s understood Harry has since stopped.

Harry’s wife Meghan Markle reportedly didn’t approve of hunting and killing animals and allegedly “banned” him from taking part – although he did take part in the annual Boxing Day pheasant shoot at Sandringham in 2018.

Both William (right) and Harry (left) have hunted and killed animals from a very young age. Getty

Since then, Harry has not been associated with the activity – and earlier on this year, it was reported that he sold a few of his guns to make ends meet in La La Land.

According to Globe, Harry secretly sold off his old hunting rifles, which were estimated to be worth close to $100,000 ($60,000 US).

“Harry and Meghan are feeling a financial pinch after moving to California,” a source claimed to the American publication.

The insider went on to allege that having to finance their own security and pay rent on their former home, Frogmore Cottage, has added to Harry and Meghan’s financial woes.

And with animal-loving Meghan reportedly not approving of hunting, the source said Harry’s decision to sell his guns was seemingly an appropriate course of action.