The rumour mill went into overdrive recently, after it was speculated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were a bit strapped for cash now that neither of them is working. Getty

“Harry and Meghan are feeling a financial pinch after moving to California,” z source reportedly claimed to the American publication.

The insider went on to allege that having to finance their own security and pay rent on their former home, Frogmore Cottage, has only added to Harry and Meghan’s financial woes.

And with animal-loving Meghan reportedly not approving of hunting, the source said Harry’s decision to sell his guns appears to have been an appropriate course of action to take.

Rumour has it the Duke may have resorted to drastic measures, after a source has sensationally claimed that he has sold a few of his priceless possessions to make ends meet. Getty

“Harry sold the rifles for quick cash to help cover expenses, which killed two birds with one stone by making Meghan doubly happy,” the insider claimed.

The rumoured sale comes after other sources reportedly claimed the “cash-strapped” couple were starting to worry about their future in the wake of their highly publicised royal exit.

“This independence is what Harry wanted so badly… But the truth is, it’s been a real struggle to adjust to the real world,” a source claimed to In Touch.

Whispers suggest Harry may have secretly sold off his old hunting rifles, which were reportedly estimated to be worth close to $100,000 ($60,000 US). Getty

The source went on to describe how Harry’s never had to worry about money, which has apparently made it difficult for him to grasp the concept of budgeting.

What’s more, Harry and Meghan can’t make money by doing the planned speaking engagements and appearances they had looked forward to – and like the rest of us, have to face the fact that bills still need to be paid.

“They’re still spending a ton,” the source adds. “They’re going to end up broke!”