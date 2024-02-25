Prince William, 41, has maintained a heavy work schedule. Getty

Last week, William announced plans to build 24 houses to support the homeless on Duchy of Cornwall land in South West England.

While William has long been the patron of homelessness charity Centrepoint, this tangible effort to tackle a growing problem in the UK has seen him accused of meddling in politics.

“We elect the government to run the country,” one disgruntled commenter griped online after the announcement was made.

King Charles is undergoing treatment for cancer. Getty

However, it was the prince’s call for the “fighting to end as soon as possible”, and his statement that “too many have been killed” in the current Israel-Gaza conflict that has clearly established when he becomes monarch, he won’t be afraid to speak out.

While his extraordinarily personal words were sanctioned by British government agencies ahead of their release, some critics claim Wills’ comments have risked causing diplomatic problems for Britain.

“Prince William wants to move away from mere platitudes,” royal insider Richard Kay wrote in the Daily Mail. “In a few short words …William’s view on the conflict strayed perilously close to entering a political and diplomatic minefield.”

Kate Middleton is currently recovering from abdominal surgery. Getty

It’s a very long way from his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s stance. In her day, the Queen rarely, if ever, shared her personal thoughts on the many global political upheavals she was witness to during the course of her 70-year reign.

“William is the de facto ‘deputy’ King,” Kay wrote. “If ever he needed the steady-as-you-go approach of the late Queen, it was surely on [this issue].”

However, William, who is known to possess a stubborn streak, won’t be dissuaded from speaking out.

“He’s sending out a clear signal that his reign will be very different from that of his grandmother’s and father’s,” our source adds.