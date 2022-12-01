Prince William and Kate have now addressed the incident as well, albeit through their spokesperson.

“I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience. Racism has no place in our society. These comments were unacceptable and it's right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect,” the Prince and Princess of Wales’ spokesperson said.

They also added that Prince William, who was on a plane travelling to the US when the news of this incident first broke, was made aware of the situation immediately and he completely supported the action that was taken against the involved palace aide.

William and Kate are visiting Boston in the US for the second Earthshot Prize Awards at the MGM Music Hall, where they will be awarding millions to climate change pioneers.

However, an insider told Woman’s Day that William is also - but quietly - planning to offer his estranged brother, Prince Harry an olive branch while in the US.

The insider also claimed that there's a lot riding on William and Kate’s trip, particularly because it's the Prince and Princess of Wales' first time in the US since the Queen's passing.

Sources claim William want to reconcile with his brother Harry, while he and Kate are in the US. Getty

“This is a big opportunity for them to win over the States - they're going to love America and hopefully Americans will love them," shared the source.

“Catherine and William are very proud of how the Earthshot program has grown since it was set up more than a year ago... the only thing overshadowing all this good work is the nightmare situation with Harry and Meghan.”

Therefore, there are allegedly tentative plans for William and Kate to meet with the Sussexes; watch this space…