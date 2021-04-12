Prince William (left) may be taking over the crown sooner than we think. Getty

The historic move comes amid speculation that, after 70 years on the throne, Her Majesty will abdicate and sidestep Charles, 72, whose popularity has dropped in recent times. Sources say the Queen, 94, feels it is in the best interest of the monarchy – and the only way it will survive.

“King Charles III is hardly equipped by either appearance or habits to bring a breath of fresh air and reform to the monarchy,” explains royal expert, Clive Irving.

“William seems to understand this. As the palace struggled to recover from being caught off-balance and off-message by the revelatory Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah Winfrey, we saw William and Kate do what they always do so well: go out and give an effortless example of how to ‘keep calm and carry on.’”

Word around the palace is the Queen is gearing up to abdicate. Getty

Speaking exclusively to New Idea, Irving, the author of The Last Queen, says Megxit is no doubt the “most stressful family crisis” that Wills has so far faced and, in doing so, has proven his ability to rule.

“He is well able to handle it, as painful as it must be for him. And, in Kate, he has a wife who shares his sense of duty and will always be a rock for him in turbulent times.

“William has long realised that he has to be the ‘non-Harry’. And more and more, he and Kate are the stoics, the ‘no-drama’ couple in a family all too full of drama.”

In fact, preparations are said to be already underway for the official announcement of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s rise to the throne, with a secret coronation ceremony set to take place on the eve of their tenth wedding anniversary on April 29. A public celebration will be held at a later date, once COVID-19 restrictions ease.

A new poll has revealed that half of the British public want to skip Prince Charles (right) and go straight to Will. Getty

Royal biographer Penny Junor agrees the Cambridges could be the ones to save the monarchy during this time.

“I think William and Kate will be hugely popular as King and Queen,” she tells New Idea. “They are a thoroughly modern couple, but at the same time they’re still quite traditional at heart. William is well aware that it is dangerous to be seen as a celebrity, as his mother was and the Sussexes now are. He and Kate work hard to keep their egos out of it.”

Penny adds the Queen is particularly fond of Kate, as she dutifully continues to put the royal family first.

“I think she sees similarities between William and Kate’s relationship and her own with Prince Philip. They are both genuine love matches and the Duke has been a constant support to the Queen, but never in competition with her. Kate shows every sign of being exactly the same.”

