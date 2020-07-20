Prince William recently admitted to wearing glasses to read his speeches - sparking concerns of more serious eyesight problems. Getty

Meanwhile, Prince William has increasingly been taking on more royal responsibility over the last few years to prepare himself for the eventual day when he takes the throne.

But despite the Duke seemingly readying himself for the top job, a royal expert has revealed that the 38-year-old is not “in a rush” to become king while his father is still alive.

Speaking to Fox News, royal commentator Nick Bullen said whether people like it or not, there is no doubt Prince Charles will be the next to take the throne – and Wills wants it that way.

It comes after reports Prince William is in "no rush" to become king after The Queen dies. Getty

"You can say it as much as you like but it’s never going to happen,” Nick began.

"Prince Charles, should he still be alive when the Queen very sadly dies, will be the King. There is no discussion.

"That’s what the Queen wants, that’s what the Prince of Wales wants and I know that’s what William wants," he added.

