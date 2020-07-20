His eyesight's not what it used to be!
- by
New Idea
Prince William has inadvertently made a shock admission about his own health: namely, his failing eyesight.
WATCH: Prince William makes tasteless Coronavirus joke
In the recent BBC One documentary project Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the 38-year-old royal admitted he has to wear glasses to read his speeches – and added that it had also helped him overcome anxiety because it causes the faces in the audience to become blurry.
“[T]hat’s what helped because I couldn’t see everyone’s eyes; you don’t feel like the whole weight of the room is watching you,” Prince William admitted.
The innocuous remark sparked a report in the National Enquirer, claiming it is symptomatic of a more serious blindness concern. The report even claimed the prince was consulting with top doctors to save his eyesight.
Prince William recently admitted to wearing glasses to read his speeches - sparking concerns of more serious eyesight problems.
Getty
Meanwhile, Prince William has increasingly been taking on more royal responsibility over the last few years to prepare himself for the eventual day when he takes the throne.