Prince William has increasingly taken on more royal responsibility over the last few years to prepare himself for the eventual day when he takes the throne. Getty Images

"You can say it as much as you like but it’s never going to happen,” Nick began.

"Prince Charles, should he still be alive when the Queen very sadly dies, will be the King. There is no discussion.

"That’s what the Queen wants, that’s what the Prince of Wales wants and I know that’s what William wants," he added.

A royal expert has claimed that Wills is not “in a rush” to become king while his father is still alive. Getty

As the royal commentator explained, Wills is very much a traditionalist who isn’t interested in breaking the rules of the pecking order.

What’s more, Nick went on to say that in order for the 38-year-old to become king his grandmother and father would need to have died – and there is no way he would ever want that to happen.

"William is in no rush to be the King,” Nick reiterated for the American news channel.

"It is this weird thing you have with royals. I spoke to the Prince of Wales about this - to get that top job, you are essentially wishing your parent or grandparent to be dead.

"But you’re in no rush to get that job because for Charles to be King his mother would have to die, for William to be King his father would have to die - nobody wants that.

"It’ll happen in due course and William is in no rush for it," he said.