In October, Prince Harry admitted that he and brother William were "on different paths" and have "good days" and "bad days", according to 7 News.

Harry and Meghan have repeatedly found themselves at the centre of unrelenting gossip with whispers of a rift between the couple and Prince William and Kate.

A "senior royal source" told The Sun that "given Harry is now permanently moving away, there was a realisation if they didn’t sort things out now, they never would".

“Of course there have been serious differences in opinions but the family warmth is back. And they’re sad they’re going to be so far apart."

Prince Harry broke his silence on Monday less than two weeks after he and wife Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping back as senior royals.

Harry told an audience at a dinner for his charity Sentebale, in London, he and Meghan had "no other option" and the move was a "leap of faith".

"I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince or Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years," he told the audience, in a video posted to the couple's Instagram page.

Harry said the decision the couple made to step is not one he takes lightly.

"It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges," he said.