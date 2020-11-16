Prince William (pictured) has reportedly been urged to “take a leaf” out of his brother Prince Harry’s book, and walk away from the monarchy. Getty

As head of the political organisation, which aims to abolish the monarchy and replace the royals with an elected, head of state, Graham then questioned Charles’ success.

He suggested that the Prince of Wales and his son are unlikely to want to rule the monarchy in the same way as the Queen, which he believes will be not be welcomed by Brits.

"They want to be able to go around saying what they want to say but that is not how it works… Maybe now is the time for all to walk away," he said.

Prince Charles (front) and Prince William's (back) future as king has been scrutinised.

Despite the claims, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the publication that it is expected Charles and William will be rule the monarchy in very different ways.

He said while some critics have compared the future heirs to Her Majesty, she was crowned Queen in 1952, a very different era to the modern monarchy we know today.

Richard went on to say that one of the “strengths of the monarchy” is the way it adapts as an institution, which we have witnessed occur in recent years.

Referencing the abolition of primogeniture, where the first-born son became heir apparent, the expert also mentioned how royals now marry for love – opposed to being arranged.

Critics believe fans will not take to a new monarchy that steers away from the Queen's (pictured).

He also reflected on how the royal family has adapted to the digital age, specifically their ability to embrace social media, while still remaining neutral on certain issues.

Despite the show of support, Charles’ future reign was scrutinised by royal watchers, who fear the Prince of Wales’ controversial past and “political meddling” may jeopardise his future.

According to another Express report, experts believe the 72-year-old’s forward-thinking approach to the monarchy could divide the UK and potentially fuel republican sentiment.

While some royalists welcome change, others fear Charles forward-thinking efforts could be too drastic a change from the Queen’s monarchy people have become used to.