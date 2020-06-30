Rumour has it Prince Philip has taken up driving again while in lockdown at Windsor Castle – despite him surrendering his licence more than a year ago. Getty

"In order to enable him to get around the Windsor estate, rumour has it that Philip has dug out of one of the royal museums the Queen Mother's golf buggy,” host Kate Thornton asked.

"Do you have any sight of that whilst you were there?”

Roya replied: "I didn't see the golf buggy but it wouldn't surprise me… It's the kind of thing Philip would do.”

The Duke voluntarily handed in his driver’s licence, after he was involved in a shocking car accident. Getty

She added: “We used to see him buzzing around on his easy rider motorbike around his estate.

“He loves to whiz around, it wouldn't surprise me.”

While it remains unclear whether or not the Duke did in fact get behind the wheel, if he were to use the transportation method, it wouldn’t be illegal – at least on the castle grounds.

After he surrendered his driver’s licence, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duke was still allowed to drive on private royal estates in “accordance with all relevant regulations".

Philip allegedly used one of the Queen’s golf buggies to get around the castle grounds. Getty

Philip also sent a note to Emma Fairweather, one of the women in the other car, after she suffered a broken wrist following the collision with his Land Rover.

In the message, Philip said he was “shaken” by the event and was “deeply sorry”.

“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads,” the letter stated, according to the Sunday Mirror.

He signed the note “Philip", and then handed in his licence to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.