The Heritage Foundation has launched a legal dispute after the State Department refused it access to Prince Harry’s visa application. Getty

Legal experts seem to be divided over whether Prince Harry’s visa can be nullified over his confession.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Page Six that “an admission of drug use is usually grounds for inadmissibility.”

“That means Prince Harry’s visa should have been denied or revoked because he admitted to using cocaine, mushrooms and other drugs,” she continued.

But high-profile attorney James Leonard said that the Duke of Sussex is not currently at risk of having his visa revoked nor is he at risk of being deported from the US.

“I don’t see any issue with the disclosures in his memoir regarding recreational experimentation with drugs… You’ve got to give them [the US Immigration department] something that would trigger it, and revealing it in a book, that you experimented with drugs when you were a young man, I don’t think gets you there,” he told Page Six.

“Immigration is not going to do anything based on that. If he got arrested or if he got a DWI [Driving While Intoxicated], then we’re having a different conversation.”