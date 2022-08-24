Getty

Fans were delighted to hear Harry briefly join the podcast, chatting to his wife and good friend Serena with ease.

“You wanna come say Hi? Look who just popped in,” Meghan told listeners of her podcast before Harry was heard chatting with Serena.

“How are you doing?” asked Harry, before commenting that he likes “what you've done with your hair! That's a great vibe.”

After thanking Harry, Serena explained that it was “good to see you too as always, I miss you guys!”

“Well come and see us!” shot back a cheeky Harry, before Serena explained that she would.

“We'll make a plan,” confirmed Meghan before saying goodbye to Harry, referring to him as “my love.”

Getty

Whilst the interaction was short, fans loved seeing a relaxed side to the couple.

Later in the podcast, Serena also opened up about the surprising role Harry played in her decision to retire.

When speaking about the tennis star's retirement, Meghan brought up a situation where Harry and Serena were chatting at their house for “like an hour.”

“I talked with Harry about it a lot as well,” Serena explained before confirming that “he was trying to knock some sense into me!”

Instagram

Looking back at her decision to walk away from tennis, Serena acknowledged the support she received from Meghan and Harry.

“I also just wanted you to just understand what it meant to have your support and for H’s [Harry’s] support, for everything. Because it's been, it's been hard,” she told Meghan.

Serena also made the surprising revelation that she had initially wanted to walk away from tennis quietly, explaining that “she wanted to leave with no goodbyes.”

“You're not going to do that. No one, no one in the planet would let you do that. You are too loved,” confirmed Meghan.

Watch Below: First look at Harry & Meghan - Escaping the Palace

The first episode of Archetypes also saw Meghan reveal a terrifying ordeal her family experienced on an official trip to South Africa, where Archie’s nursery caught on fire.

Episode two of the podcast will be released next week with guest Mariah Carey.