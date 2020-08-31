Prince Harry (left) and Meghan Markle (right) are visibly “struggling to work as a team”, according to a body language expert. Getty

Meanwhile, Harry reportedly displays visible signs of discomfort, which Louise interprets as the “manifestation of someone giving away their power”.

“Harry is biting his lip, which represents holding back comment,” Louise explains.

“He is looking down to reflect emotion, with his eyes wandering as Meghan speaks.”

Louise suggests that these subconscious body language displays are an indication of broader issues in the couple’s relationship.

“They are struggling to work as a team,” she says.

“This is now the Meghan show, with Harry the side act.”

A body language expert says that a recent video call featuring Harry (right) and Meghan (centre) revealed details about their relationship. Getty

The royal revelation comes after another expert gave insight into the mind of Harry, which may explain why he is apparently finding it so difficult to adapt to life away from the palace.

Speaking to ITV's Royal Rota, royal biographer Angela Levin reflected on a comment allegedly once made by the Duke, which she believes may explain his inability to thrive in LA.

According to Angela, Harry’s military days had a tremendous influence on how he manages tasks, with the Duke apparently feeling that nothing can be achieved if not done in a team.

The royal revelation comes after another expert gave insight into the mind of Harry (pictured), which may explain why he is apparently finding it so difficult to adapt to life away from the palace. Getty

She then illustrated the “team” concept further by commenting on how Harry is a team player, conditioned by the army, who strives to appease the captain – in this case, the Queen.

“The Queen is the captain, isn't she?” Angela told host Chris Ship, before claiming that, as a team player, Harry probably feels he has to play for the team and not just himself.

“Harry said it was very important to him and he loved it,” she alleged, referring to Harry’s military conditioning.

"He felt that you couldn't really achieve anything without being a team,” she said.

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea. Out now!