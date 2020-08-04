Prince Harry has reportedly been struggling to adjust to his new life abroad ever since he and Meghan Markle quit the royal family and fled to La La Land at the end of March. Getty

According to Anglea, Harry’s military days had a tremendous influence on how he manages tasks, with the Duke apparently feeling that nothing can be achieved if not done in a team.

She then illustrated the “team” concept further by commenting on how Harry is a team player, conditioned by the army, who strives to appease the captain – in this case, the Queen.

“The Queen is the captain, isn't she?” Angela told host Chris Ship, before claiming that, as a team player, Harry probably feels he has to play for the team and not just himself.

Speaking to ITV's Royal Rota, royal biographer Angela Levin reflected on a comment allegedly once made by the Duke. Royal Rota ITV

“Harry said it was very important to him and he loved it,” she alleged, referring to Harry’s military conditioning.

"He felt that you couldn't really achieve anything without being a team."

Since his departure from the monarchy, Harry has reportedly been feeling “lonely” and “directionless”, with some critics saying that he is living in the Duchess’ shadow.

According to a report in the National Enquirer, a royal insider sensationally claimed that before Harry fled to the US, he was a “happy-go-lucky” prince with plenty of self-esteem.

Harry’s military days had a tremendous influence on how he manages tasks, with the Duke apparently feeling that nothing can be achieved if not done in a team. Getty

But since arriving in tinsel town, the prince has appeared to “struggle” and often looks uncomfortable, the source alleged.

When asked whether she has noticed a difference in Harry – given that she previously wrote his biography – Angela’s comments echoed those of the concerned critics.

“Harry has changed enormously since I met him,” Angela began. “I found that he was charismatic, he had royal stardust over him, he was brilliant with people – especially if they were physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged…”

When host Chris chimed in and asked whether Harry still has that “royal stardust”, Angela concluded by saying: “Well, he’s become a shadow of himself!”