The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have returned to New York City. Getty

"The photo was presented to me by the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, whose friendship and inspiration were their own treasured gift.

"My wife and I had the honour of introducing our four-month-old son to him back in 2019. When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out was the joy on my mother's face. The playfulness, cheekiness, even. Pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity."

Harry also revealed that he'd always "found hope" on the continent of Africa ever since his first visit aged 13.

"In fact, for most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I have found peace and healing time and time again," he said.

"On my wall, and in my heart every day, is an image of my mother and Mandela meeting in Cape Town in 1997." Getty

"It's where I've felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife. And it's why so much of my work is based there."

During the early days of their courtship, Harry famously whisked Meghan away to Botswana on their third date and mere months later, they were engaged.

Whilst Meghan didn't speak on the UN stage, she and Harry did pose for photos with key figures including the President of the United Nations General Assembly and Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Amina Mohammed.

It is unknown whether their children Archie, three and Lilibet, one, joined them from California.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex kiss on stage

However, before flying back Meghan managed to sneak in a catch-up with another famous friend.

Dressed in a pair of smart navy shorts, a white shirt and heels accessorised with a beaded clutch bag, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted leaving Soho's Crosby Hotel with feminist activist Gloria Steinem.

The pair, who first connected in 2020, were photographed hugging and Meghan looked radiant as she waved to the cameras.

Most recently, Meghan and Gloria were interviewed by Vogue in the wake of the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade - a 1973 ruling that established abortion as a constitutional right.

They have also been working towards getting the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) ratified to extend to women the Constitutional rights that are granted to men that would change the game for women's reproductive rights, workplace rights and more.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.