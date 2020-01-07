Meghan, Harry and baby Archie travelled to Africa for a royal tour last year Getty

Proud dad Harry with Archie in Canada on their recent holiday Instagram

Mr Scobie, who hosts The Heir Pod also said work will be the couple’s main focus this year and another baby is not on the cards yet.

Harry and Meghan welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison in May 2019, and rumours have been rife ever since around when they will add to their family.

Meghan and Harry will concentrate on their work this year Getty

However it seems that family isn't a priority for the couple right now, and Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will resume their royal duties this week.

In an official Buckingham Palace statement, the royal couple revealed that their first official engagement will be to visit Canada's High Commissioner in London on Tuesday.

According to People, Harry and Meghan wanted to personally thank Canadian High Commissioner Janice Charette for the warm welcome they received while visiting the nation.

The royal couple have reportedly also scheduled a visit to the Canada Gallery to view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

What’s more, Harry and Meghan will meet with members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors that support the partnership between Canada and the UK.

Meghan and Harry are back on royal duties this week Getty

Harry and Meghan’s upcoming visit comes after they shared a heartfelt message about the bushfires and provided links to the NSW Rural Fire Service and the Red Cross Australia.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with those across Australia who are continuing to face the devastating fires that have been raging for month.”

The couple also shared links to charities and relief funds to help support victims and volunteers.