Meghan Markle and Prince Harry help strangers take a selfie in Canada
Turns out the Duchess has some impressive photography skills
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made one Canadian couple's year on New Year's Day during a surprise encounter when they helped them take a photo as they struggled to take a snap with a selfie stick.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were on a morning hike during their holiday in Canada when they came across the local couple who were wrangling with the selfie stick without much success.
“We’ve been doing this hike on New Year’s Day for the past two years. We took a little picnic out and we were finishing up and trying to get some selfies with the nice backdrop when a woman came up to us and asked if we wanted her to take our photo,” Asymina Kantorowicz, 29, told PEOPLE after first sharing her story with CTV News Vancouver Island.
“We had noticed the group before, it was otherwise pretty secluded. They had two dogs with them and we wanted to pet one,” added Asymina.
Iliya Pavlovic and Asymina Kantorowicz in the photo taken by Meghan Markle
Asymina told the publication she was with her boyfriend Iliya Pavlovic, and they didn't realise the group were a mix of famous faces and royalty at first.
“I’m a Suits fan and I first noticed Abigail [Spencer] and then I looked up and realised it was Meghan taking the photo. Then I looked back at the group and realised Prince Harry was there too!” she said.
“I couldn’t believe who it was. There was Meghan smiling at me, waiting to take the photo and it was just shock at that moment and disbelief,” she said.
“The only thing I could think to say to her was, ‘There’s only so much that selfie sticks can do.’
“She laughed and said something like, ‘We’ll have to take a good photo then,’ and then Harry said, ‘No pressure.’"
“She was just super friendly,” Asymina said. “Honestly, it was just so nice of them. We wouldn’t have seen them if they hadn’t approached us. She saw us struggling to take photos.”
The family enjoyed their first Christmas together with Archie
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been on a six-week holiday from their royal duties.
During their break they have spent time with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, over the festive period and their son Archie Harrison enjoyed his first Christmas with his grandmother.